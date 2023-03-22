IMPERIAL – The California Midwinter Fair is an annual event that takes place in the Imperial Valley, California, typically in the month of March. It is a celebration of agriculture and the local community, featuring a variety of attractions and entertainment for visitors of all ages.
According to a press release from Reliance Public Relations Inc., the firm which represented the 2023 California Mid-Winter Fair, “this year’s fair was a resounding success, drawing thousands of people from across the region to enjoy the festivities.”
“The fairgrounds were bustling with activity throughout the week, with a wide range of events and exhibits that showcased the best of what the Imperial Valley has to offer,” the release reads.
According to Reliance’s 2023 California Mid-Winter Fair Wrap Sheet, sponsorship for the Fair was up 28%, including 6 new sponsors; food concessions were up 15% with spiral fires and BBQ Village as the top concessions; paid admissions were up 12%, not including 355 senior citizens and 207 military and guests admitted for free on Senior Citizen Day and Military Appreciation Day; and total sales were up 11%, according to the document.
One of the highlights of the fair was the livestock exhibits, where visitors could see a variety of farm animals up close and learn about the importance of agriculture to the local economy.
According to the document, there was a 13% increase in livestock exhibits, featuring 1,433 animals. The 2023 auction saw an 18% increase over 2022, selling 638 animals. The average price per animal was down $49. The auction totaled almost $2 million without add-ons, which will continue to be collected to eventually reach the total. The highest price paid for a steer was almost $16,000, and $95 per pound for a goat.
In addition to the agricultural attractions, there was plenty of entertainment offered as well, with more grounds entertainment (10) and more motorsports events (7) ever in 2023, CMWF CEO Alan Phillips said in previous interviews with this newspaper.
The 2023 Fair saw at least 13 key musical performances held at the Mechanics Bank stage, Helm and Sons Amusements featured 35 rides including 6 new rides, and the ever-well attended High School Madness event showcased music and cheer groups as 7 of the about 16 local high schools attended, where teens participated in a variety of games.
Brawley Union High School won the first-ever HSM Trophy, as previously reported by this newspaper.
Another Fair first, the inaugural Window Decorating Contest showed various local Imperial Valley businesses participating. Car dealer Imperial Valley Volkswagen took first place in the contest, Gordon’s Carpet took second place, and Discount Tire took third place.
The 2023 California Mid-Winter Fair ran from March 1 to March 10, per the release.
IVP Editor Roman Flores contributed to this report.
