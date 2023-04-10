IMPERIAL – The City of Imperial held its second annual Autism Awareness F.A.I.R., having 10-year-old Austin Morales, who was diagnosed with autism at two years old, as their keynote speaker.
Morales delighted fairgoers as he shared the story of his struggles remaining focused and well behaved due to his autism, saying that his mother tells him he goes into ‘monster mode’ when he goes into a meltdown.
Morales shared kind words as he finished up his keynote address under the hot afternoon sun on Saturday, April 8, at Eager Park in Imperial, encouraging everyone to work hard on being a better person.
“I work through my behaviors and so should you,” Morales said. “It’s OK if you mess up, don’t give up and you will eventually reach your goal.”
Autism Spectrum Disorder is a developmental disorder that impacts the nervous system, and can impair the ability to communicate and interact, according to the Mayo Clinic’s website on Autism.
Th Autism Awareness F.A.I.R. in Imperial is specifically designed to be inclusive for all, including those with sensory issues like autism, Autism Support of Imperial County (ASIC) President James Gonzalez said during the fair.
ASIC, a local non-profit organization that provides information to parents and professionals on autism, has hosted the fair alongside the City of Imperial since 2022r, Gonzalez said.
He said ASIC was excited to co-host the fair once again.
“It is such an honor to be asked to host this event with the city…. It is so important that we create safe, inclusive environments like this for everyone to enjoy,” Gonzalez said.
This message was taken to heart by Imperial County, with Gonzalez estimating at least 500 individuals in attendance for the fair of all different ages, communities, and neuro-diversities.
Fairgoers enjoyed live music, food, treats, games, characters in costumes.
Maria Sanchez, of Calexico, was one of the many community members in attendance. She brought her three children, 11-year-old Juan, 9-year-old Samantha, and 6-year-old Donovan.
Sanchez said that Donavan had been diagnosed an the autism spectrum two years earlier, causing her small family to become more and more isolated since he received his diagnosis.
Yet, she said coming out to the fair helped her connect with other parents going through similar struggles.
“I have made several new friends, and gotten connected to some groups who said they could help my son,” she said.
“It feels so nice to not feel so alone,” Sanchez said.
