CALEXICO – 35 households in Calexico are searching for new homes as the City of Calexico and the owner of the RV park which the residents reside in, Solomon Oduyale, battle over whether the park is legal to operate.
In an interview on Thursday, April 6, city Mayor Raul Ureña and City Manager Esperanza Colio confirmed that on Tuesday, April 4, an inspection was conducted at 304-314 Estrada Boulevard, which is the location of the RV Park in question. The inspection led to the condemning of 32 trailers and an additional 3 buildings, saying that the property is ‘substandard and unfit for human occupancy under section 202 of Chapter 10 under the Uniform Housing Code,’ the city official said.
Oduyale, however, said that he believed that this was an act of discrimination due to both his ethnicity, as he originally from Nigeria, and possible retaliation from complaints he lodged in April 2022.
“I tried to do my due diligence, and if I would have known the RV Park was illegal, I would have never bought it,” Oduyale said.
Oduyale said the city confirmed that the RV Park was acceptable when he purchased the property seven years ago. He also claims to have paid the city upwards of $10,000 previously to correct previous zoning issues.
Oduyale additionally attested that there were no sewage leaks, and if they had found some sewage it was a “syringe worth” and away from any paths people may walk, also saying all electrical work was approved by Imperial Irrigation District inspectors.
Oduyale further said any insect issues – which he also claimed were non-existent but treated for them anyways – was the results of unhygienic tenants for which Oduyale said he provided housing.
Colio described a very different landscape during her interview, instead describing an unsafe, foul smelling, danger to public health, stating repeated complaints against were given to the city, from Calexico residents who resided both within and outside of the RV park.
Colio said there were illegal sewage pipes exposed, leaking pipes that led puddles of sewage, and electrical lines improperly and illegally hooked up, all of which Colio said were filmed and available as public record.
Additionally, the property is zoned for single-family dwellings only, with Colio saying the city has no records of any permits or zone changes related to the property, though she said it had no bearing on the homes being condemned.
Colio was far from alone on her walk through, with the Building Official Cuauhtémoc (Chuck) Cortez, Calexico Fire Chief Diego Favila, Calexico Fire Inspector Fernando Villa, Code Enforcement Department Officers Myra Soto and Mark Vasquez, Calexico Police Chief Jesus Serrano, Oduyale himself, his attorney George Siddell, and property manager employees, with Cortez making the final call for condemnation.
Ureña and Colio also confimed the 35 households will not be left totally on their own, with the city actively arranging for support services to be provided for the RV park families.
As of an email from Araceli Lopez, Program Manager for Imperial County Department of Social Services, on April 5 and released by Colio on April 6, stated 18 households have been provided services by the following organizations: Neighborhood House of Calexico, Imperial County Department of Social Services Homeless Hotline, and the CalWORKs Housing Support Program.
This includes two households moved out of the unit and received rapid rehousing (RRH) services from Neighborhood House, one is in process of securing a unit with a tentative move in mid-April which is being assisted by CalWORKS Housing Support Program, 13 Households which have enrolled with Neighborhood House for RRH services and are searching for units, 16 households have been referred to apply for Imperial Valley Housing Authority and are being provided appointments to complete applications by ICDSS Homeless Hotline, CalWORKs Housing Support Program and Neighborhood House.
Only 3 have declined to enroll in any programs, according to the email.
“I have a responsibility to protect the citizens of Calexico … I couldn’t just let them live in those conditions,” Colio said.
