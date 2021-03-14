A day in the park
Vendor booths line the path during a farmer’s market at Samaha Park on Saturday in Holtville. The market featured 30 local food and craft vendors, and took place from noon to 4 p.m. It was preceded by a “Carrot-Van” drive-by, which began at 10 a.m. at Holtville Middle School and went down streets running east and west. Both events were organized by the Holtville Chamber of Commerce and the city of Holtville. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

Staff Writer Vincent Osuna can be reached at vosuna@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3442.

