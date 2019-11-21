El Centro’s Jaclyn Rose Marquez holds (from left) quadruplets Jack Raymond (4 pounds), Roselyn Marie (3 pounds, Julio Santino (4 pounds) and Jaime Lorenzo (4 pounds). Also pictured are husband Jose Luis Marquez and son Jose. The babies were born Nov. 4 without complications and are still in the hospital for observation. Mom is reported to being doing well and is getting things ready to bring the babies home. A cousin reports Jaclyn has had the support of her family through the process. COURTESY PHOTO
