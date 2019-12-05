It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in the Valley as many families, businesses and civic bodies have been holding holiday events.
On Tuesday, Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District held its fourth annual employee tree lighting party at the hospital grounds in Brawley.
The free family event included holiday food and snacks, photos with Santa, a musical performance by the “PMHD Elves” and more.
