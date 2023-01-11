A tale of two ECRMC events

EL CENTRO – Dueling events, one held by El Centro Regional Medical Center (ECRMC) and one held by the Physicians of Imperial Valley, tell two very different stories of the closing of the Maternal and Child Services within El Centro’s only hospital.
The Physicians of Imperial Valley held a press conference on Monday, January 9, attended by several hundred individuals including doctors, nurses, residents, former El Centro City Council members, and members of the Imperial County Board of Supervisors, to protest the closures of the ECRMC Maternal and Child Services.
During this press conference, speakers and attendees repeatedly accused the hospital of putting profits before patients, making the choice without consulting the community, denying accessibility, and costing approximately 60 nurses their jobs, they said.
“I am very concerned about the lack of transparency coming out of ECRMC Board of Directors,” said Imperial County District 2 Supervisor Luis Plancarte.
At ECMRC just an hour after the Physicians’ press conference, the ECRMC Board of Directors – which the city of El Centro City Council serves as – celebrated the 67 years of Maternal and Child Services in a small party at the hospital.
A few dozen people attended, eating sandwiches and sharing stories about the hospital. In an interview during this party, ECRMC CEO Scott Phillips took the opportunity to address some of these accusations, denying that choice was made without transparency and assuring that the nursing staff still have jobs at ECRMC.
According to Phillips, he reached out to the heads of each departments prior to making the announcement, adding that when he has spoken to the doctors, their concerns were not about patient care but about the income they lost with the closing of this department.
The hospital provided doctors working with the Maternal and Child Service on-call pay, which Phillips said cost ECRMC $2 million per month, but the closing of the department puts an end to that pay.
“I understand why the doctors are upset,” Phillips said. “They are small business owners and they will have to adjust their businesses because of this closure.”
Phillips said that ECRMC is simply following decades old trends to concentrate services at one location to create a center of excellence for Maternal and Child Services at Pioneers Memorial Hospital, which, he added, would only be 12 miles down the road in Brawley.
Phillips also added that ECRMC is fully prepared – and expects too – to deliver babies within the Emergency Room Services Department.
Phillips strongly denied that any nurse lost their job, saying that Pioneers will even honor ECRMC nurses’ seniority and current pay, and that any nurse who is not hired into Pioneers will have a job in one of ECRMC’s other departments.
“The only nurse to not have a job is Susan Sparks, and that is because she is 66 years old and she decided she was done nursing,” Phillips said.
For many who attended the press conference, the idea that the other hospital was “only 12 miles away” rang hollow, with former El Centro City Council member Cheryl Viegas-Walker even speaking out about how “an outsider” doesn’t understand the difficulty for impoverished residents in Calexico to make it to Brawley.
Multiple speakers, doctors, and community leaders asked ECRMC’s Board of Directors to reverse their decisions during the press conference.
“It’s never too late to make the right decision,” said Dr. Ameen Alshareef, owner of Valley Pediatric Health, Inc.
