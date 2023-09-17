EL CENTRO – AB 918 moved to the Governor’s desk after it passed the Senate Floor and Assembly Floor for concurrence during the final day of the legislative session Thursday, September 14.
The City of El Centro continued its support of AB 918 by submitting an updated Letter of Support this week after the bill received committee amendments the previous week. AB 918 would create a single healthcare system in the Imperial Valley, consolidating the Heffernan Memorial and Pioneers Memorial healthcare districts. It also sets up the acquisition of El Centro Regional Medical Center into the new healthcare district.
AB 918 passed unanimously through the Senate and Assembly floors Thursday night and needs only Governor Gavin Newsom’s signature to become law.
"The Letter of Support from the City of El Centro states the City did not attain all of its desired provisions within the bill however, it aligns with the inherent essence of compromise, undertaken for the collective benefit of the entire County and for the benefit of the residents of the City," the release reads.
“The creation of a single healthcare district in the Imperial Valley will benefit our residents with improved healthcare access, better Medical and Medi-Care reimbursements, and so much more,” said City of El Centro Mayor Martha Cardenas-Singh.
In its Letter of Support, the City also committed to engage in sincere negotiations with the representatives of the new district, to facilitate the transfer of assets and assumption of liabilities without payment to the City.
“The City is not looking to make a profit,” said Mayor Martha Cardenas-Singh. “We want to ensure that our healthcare system continues to thrive for generations.”
The Governor will have until October 14 to veto it. "If Newsom doesn’t sign it, the bill will automatically become law. If the Governor signs it, it will become law immediately," the City of El Centro's release reads.
