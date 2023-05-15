HOLTVILLE – Motorcycles, off-road vehicles, classic cars, and their drivers convened at Coyne Powersports in El Centro bright and early on Saturday, May 13, to kick off ABATE 38’s 82-mile cruise across the Valley for its annual Stimulus Run.
The fundraising event was organized by members of ABATE of California, a motorcyclist centered nonprofit that calls the Imperial Valley home to one of its 16 California chapters. ABATE also has additional chapters in select states throughout the U.S. ABATE stands for American Brotherhood Aimed Towards Education, and the organization is straightforward about promoting just that. As a registered Motorcycle Rights Organization (MRO), ABATE is dedicated to preserving individual freedom and to keeping the roads safe for riders, according to its members.
Beginning in El Centro, the first destination for riders joining the ABATE Stimulus Run was Ocotillo’s Lazy Lizard Saloon. After grabbing a drink and enjoying the company, riders then headed out towards Applebee’s in Calexico and arrived just in time for lunch.
From the beloved border town to Costales in Holtville, two-, three-, and four-wheelers trekked through sprawling fields of produce as far as the eye could see. Although a bit warm at this point no one seemed to mind, even in pants, leather biker jackets, and protective wear.
The final stretch of the Stimulus Run took riders back to El Centro, where a raffle and other activities took place at local Los Cabos seafood restaurant. ABATE raffled off 5 cash amounts totaling $1,000, an amount that was made possible thanks to the event’s ticket sales.
This is the third year the organization has been able to hold a raffle, and $1,000 has already been put aside in the bank to cover the turkeys they donate during their November Turkey Run.
In the past, raffle prizes used to consist of large ice chests full of booze and soda, the COVID pandemic has changed both their perspective and their approach.
“We realized people need the cash more than they need the booze,” Aranda said.
Aranda said the case for a strong community is something else the pandemic brought up for ABATE members.
Many of the events they host – such as the Turkey Run during Thanksgiving and the Los Niños Toy Run around Christmastime – are giveaways, Ed Aranda, President of ABATE’s Imperial Valley chapter, said. Instead, the fundraisers in the form of cruising caravans called ‘runs’ are used to draw in donations for necessary operations like covering state certifications and paying for the lobbyists who help them contend with what they deem as unfair or biased road laws.
ABATE is always looking for new members to join their cause to create a positive impact in their community and foster relationships based on common ground, Aranda said.
“A lot of people think we’re a club, but we’re not. We’re a nonprofit,” Aranda said. “We’re open to all bikes, four-wheelers, and we have an off-road chapter. It doesn’t matter who you ride with, if you ride solo, or if you already belong to another club.”
ABATE also holds a grand unification rally in Sacramento, offering a rare opportunity to see the expansive organization all in one place. “We’re all over,” Aranda said.
Aranda says there’s a good reason why he’s been involved with the brotherhood for more than 31 years.
“I was just looking for a place to belong,” said the now-seasoned president of the organization. “You meet some really great people.”
In addition to finding his tribe of like-minded, good-hearted cyclists, Aranda spoke of his love for riding motorcycles in general. He said when he figured out what a great stress reliever being out on the road was he was compelled to fully embrace the lifestyle.
“From the moment I first got on a motorcycle, I don’t know how I ever did without it,” he said.
Although Aranda was born in Los Angeles, since growing up in Holtville, the Imperial Valley has become his home over the years, therefore, it seems only fitting that the run take its riders on a tour of the Imperial Valley through the very fields Aranda’s parents worked while in his youth.
“We have everyone from locals to people coming in from Arizona, San Diego, and San Fernando that rode in just to be with us today,” Aranda said. “Now that’s saying something.”
