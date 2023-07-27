Access to Wiest Lake restricted due to lack of water flow

BRAWLEY – The County of Imperial and Department of Public Works would like to inform the public that Wiest Lake is temporarily closed due to the restriction of water flow caused by nearby ongoing work activity of the Imperial Irrigation District.
According to a press release from the County of Imperial, “the County urges residents and visitors to respect the closure and refrain from swimming and/or fishing activities in the lake until further notice.”
“Please note that this closure is NOT due to contamination or any concerns about bacteria levels in the water at this time,” the release reads. “Regular testing is ongoing and all results have consistently met the standards required for the lake to remain open. The decision to close Wiest Lake is purely a precautionary and proactive measure taken in response to the current water flow situation,” it reads.
According to the release, “the aim of this temporary closure is to ensure the safety and well-being of all visitors while the work activity is being performed.” It is anticipated that the lake will reopen within the coming days, it reads.
“The County understands the inconvenience this may cause and appreciates your cooperation during this time,” the release reads. “We will provide timely updates on the situation and inform the public when Wiest Lake is ready to reopen.”
The County of Imperial states in the release “if you notice any unusual water conditions or would like to report any concerns” to please report them to the park authorities immediately or call (442) 265-1823.
