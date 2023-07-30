EL CENTRO – Imperial County veterans attended the Imperial County Board of Supervisors meeting en masse as rumors of Imperial County Veterans Services Office (VSO) closure and accusations of deleted veteran profiles begin to surface.
Tom Henderson spoke on behalf of most of the veterans during public comment, accompanied by VSO Representative Ana Norris, speaking highly of the veteran service office and the importance of the work they do during the Board of Supervisors meeting here on Tuesday, July 25.
A third speaker also spoke during public comment, local veteran and former VSO Representative Isaac Donayre, who spoke about veteran profiles which were deleted from the VSO systems with no explanation.
Donayre did not attend the meeting empty handed however, bringing emails between himself, VSO leader Federico Garcia, and Dave Steer of the VetPro, the software that manages veteran benefits.
“I left (the VSO) because I found that veteran profiles were being deleted...," Donayre said. "Now when I say I have deleted veterans, I am not going by hearsay or what one person says, I am going by physical evidence. I contacted to Dave Steer myself.”
Donayre shared the emails with media after the meeting, which confirmed that there were in fact deletions, but the documents failed to explain how the profiles were deleted, why they were deleted, or who was responsible for the deletions.
Donayre expanded his accusations explaining that it appears that only cases under his management were being deleted, and now that he is no longer employed there the deletions seemed to stop.
Donayre further explained that any veteran representative in the VSO has the capability to delete any veteran profile without anyway to track who is doing the deleting.
The accusations levied by Donayre were not limited to deleted profiles, but also included an overall unwillingness to expand outreach and services.
Imperial County Public Information Officer Gil Rebollar responded to the rumors and the accusations in an interview on Friday, July 28, where Rebollar stated that the County has no plans on closing down the VSO.
Rebollar also specified that the County would be investigating Donayre's accusations.
“We here at Imperial County recognize the important role the VSO plays for our community, and we have no intention of closing them down…," Rebollar said.
"Any accusations of wrong doing is taken seriously at Imperial County, and will be investigated,” he said.
