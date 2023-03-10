BRAWLEY – On March 6, at approximately 3:45 p.m., the Brawley Communications Center received multiple 911 calls regarding a male subject trying to shoot two other subjects in the South Alley of the 100 block of Main Street in Brawley. Officers arrived on scene and contacted victims.
According to a Brawley Police Department press release, the victims stated a young thin Hispanic male adult was walking across their property and they confronted the suspect. A verbal altercation ensued and the suspect pulled out a pistol and shot at them, the release reads. One of the victims sustained a minor injury from one of the bullets. The suspect fled the area on foot, per the release.
“Due to the seriousness of the case, it was turned over to the Brawley Police Department Detective Unit. Extensive follow up investigation has been conducted and is ongoing to exhaust all available leads in an attempt to identify the subject responsible,” it reads.
Per the release, it is believed the suspect’s age is between the late teens to early twenties. The subject was last seen wearing what appeared to be a tan sweatshirt and dark colored shorts. Please refer to the attached images of the suspect. To view video please visit: neighbors.ring.com/event/VNyQ5P2hGZ.
Per the Brawley PD, this is an active and ongoing investigation, anyone with additional information pertaining to this case or able to identify the suspect should contact Detective Sergeant J. Morales at (760) 351-3018.
