David Gomez Memorial Park on El Centro’s east side has the feel of something simply forgotten — or worse, never considered at all. A vast expanse of patchy grass and raw dirt, it includes two rusting ramadas, a small swing set and a soccer goal with no net, and no restrooms.
Any visitors desiring to picnic will for sure get their exercise. A small parking lot is off South Hope Street, south of East Hamilton Avenue, but the ramadas and swing set are several hundred feet away on the park’s east end near Dogwood Road.
While the lawn, where it grows, is mostly green and mowed, a fair amount of litter is scattered around the ramadas, eclectic in its own way — empty soda cans and boxes, candy wrappers and a few dozen sugar-coated gummy bears.
“It wasn’t important. It wasn’t anybody’s focus,” El Centro resident Sonia Carter said, among a small group of advocates for the city’s east side who gathered at the park on a cloudy and breezy December morning to discuss its fate, now surprisingly bright.
“Once it was brought to the light, something happened,” added Carter, a computer lab assistant for the El Centro Elementary School District who had an unsuccessful city council bid in 2020. “Somebody that works for the city finally saw it in their heart to see how sad this was.”
That something is a $5.7 million state grant the city earned in a competitive process. The award was announced by state Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia on Dec. 8. The funds were among the $44.7 million distributed in Garcia’s 56th District through Proposition 68, State of California Parks and Water Bond 2018, authored by Garcia (SB 5, 2017).
Gomez will be graced with three playgrounds (2-5 play area, 5-12 play area, and zip track), a multi-sport field, two multi-sport courts, a fitness area, a walking path with exercise stations, an amphitheater, a picnic ramada, a restroom facility with concession stand, and a parking lot and access road, with new landscaping and lighting throughout the park, and renovation of the existing parking lot.
Carter was joined by her daughters, Key’ire, 20, and Dayzanae, 19, long-time local activist Marlene Thomas, activist, retired Sheriff’s Office deputy and Sheriff’s candidate Hilton Smith, and Smith’s son, Wesley, also an activist. All said they attended meetings the city held in 2020 to get input from residents on what they wanted to see at the park.
“We used to come to this park (as children) but there’s nothing to do,” Dayzanae said when asked why she thought it was important to provide ideas for improvements. “You don’t see kids out here. There’s a soccer goal, but no net.”
The meetings included a whiteboard where residents could go up and draw what they would like to see where.
“The meetings were outstanding. You got to put your input in. Everybody’s opinion did count. I can’t wait to see the outcome,” Sonia said.
“Restrooms. A basketball court. I really wanted that. I live across from a park (Swarthout). I wish we had that,” Key’ire said.
Sonia said one moment from the public forums stood out.
“One of the kids was interviewed, a girl maybe four or five. The glow she had, she said, ‘Someone cares about us.’ That means as adults we need to step up,” she said.
Council Member Cheryl Walker, who was mayor when the grant was announced, said at the time it is a great benefit for an underserved area of the city.
“One of the things that has been impressed upon us is to ensure we look at things through an equity lense,” she explained. “This will be in a neighborhood that has been looking for opportunity.”
She lauded the city parks staff for having a clear vision of the needs that allowed the city’s grant application to be successful.
The city has not announced a timeline on the improvement project but the group gathered at the park said they are hopeful there will be parking closer to the activities area, better lighting, and pavement of the alley on the park’s north side.
They praised former nearby residents Louise Barkum and Wardell Hill Sr., both now deceased, for their long-term efforts in advocating for the park.
While saying he is pleased about the project, Hilton Smith argued the effort cannot be isolated.
“Once we do this we need to address food deserts. People don’t have access to affordable nutritional foods, fruits and vegetables,” he said, explaining it does little good to give children a place to play if they don’t have access to adequate nutrition.
He noted there are no full-service grocery stores on El Centro’s east side.
“The side effects of poor nutrition are devastating — diabetes, hypertension, deteriorating health. We need a centralized place on the east side where there is access to affordable nutritional foods. The city needs to get a grant for that,” Smith said.
