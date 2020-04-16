Agencies collaborate to provide food to Heber residents in need

HEBER — A large group of residents here received emergency food boxes thanks to a collaborative effort between Imperial Valley Food Bank, Heber Public Utility District and Proyecto Heber.
The distribution of the food boxes took place Tuesday and Wednesday morning at the Teresa Estrada Community Center on Heber Avenue. Approximately 280 boxes were available.
There likely wasn’t a more fitting place in Heber to host this event. The community center was renamed in March on behalf of Estrada, who passed away in 2019 at the age of 74.
The longtime Heber resident was known for coordinating community events here and ensuring that the town’s senior citizens always had meals available.
The food distribution event is something Estrada likely would have appreciated, as it was aimed not only at helping seniors but anyone in need in the community.
No paperwork or proof of income was required. Those in need simply stopped by the center and received a box, which contained non-perishable food items.
Each box contained enough food to sustain two to three people for two to three days.
In accordance with public safety rules governing COVID-19, social distancing was practiced throughout the event.
Guests waiting in line had to stand 6 feet away from each other (marking tape was placed on the sidewalk) and all were expected to wear a cloth facial covering and gloves.
Members of Proyecto Heber, a non-profit organization that stands for the betterment of Heber, handed out the boxes.
The non-profit’s founders Diahna Garcia-Ruiz and Olivia Delgado were on hand, as were Garcia-Ruiz’s son and daughter, Kaine and Bethamee Garcia,
One hundred boxes were distributed Tuesday. That day was reserved exclusively for Heber seniors who had health conditions. The idea was to avoid putting them in harm’s way, Garcia-Ruiz explained.
The rest of the boxes were handed out Wednesday, starting at 9:15 a.m.
Proyecto Heber previously provided 500 pounds of dried beans and 500 pounds of rice to Heber residents in need on March 21). This time around, they had more resources to draw upon.
Tuesday’s and Wednesday’s event began far up the food chain at the state level.
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the state Department of Social Services and the California Association of Food Banks worked together almost immediately to find enough food for the 43 food banks, including IV Food Bank.
“We allocated the emergency boxes to food pantries and municipalities in our county to help them as people came looking for food assistance not knowing where to go,” IVFB Executive Director Sara Griffen said.
IVFB serves 24,000 Imperial Valley residents monthly. Griffen said as the food bank planned its distribution of boxes around the county, it asked the Heber Public Utility District if it could assist in distributing the four pallets of food boxes that Heber would be getting.
The district’s general manager, Laura Fischer, immediately agreed.
Fischer, in turn, pulled a couple of aces from her sleeve.
“I called Ms. Diahna Garcia-Ruiz and Ms. Olivia Delgado,” Fischer said. “They agreed to be in charge of distributing the food boxes.”
HPUD picked up the boxes, coordinated with the county to use the Estrada Community Center and set up the social-distancing measures at the center.
Proyecto Heber then passed out the boxes, which came pre-packaged with no assembly required.
All of the boxes allocated to Heber were distributed.
“Should more emergency food boxes be made available, HPUD and Proyecto Heber will be glad to help,” Fischer said.
IVFB anticipates a second phase; however, Griffen said it was unknown when the resources become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.