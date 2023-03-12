NAF EL CENTRO – A new setup for the 52nd Annual Air Show at the Naval Air Facility El Centro proved a big success in helping 12,000 attendees celebrate the 50th anniversary of women in U.S. Naval aviation.
In March of 1973, eight women began attending Naval flight school in Pensacola, Florida. A year later, “The First 6” women graduated, opening the way fifty years later for the first woman Blue Angels pilot, Lieutenant Amanda Lee.
The 52nd annual Air Show celebrated this achievement on the warm and overcast Saturday, March 11, with three of the members of “The First 6” present: LTJG (Lieutenant Junior Grade) Barbara Ann Allen, LTJG Judith Ann Neuffer, and ENS (Ensign) Jane Skiles.
“It’s been fifty years of woman in Naval aviation … we are proud of the legacy we are leaving,” Allen said during the Air Show.
In addition to celebrating the first women to become pilots, the Air Show changed its longtime set up pointing its attendees to the Northwest rather than the West, said NAF El Centro Public Affairs Officer Kristopher Haugh in an interview after the show.
This means that more of the attendees could watch the show from a set of shade structures and allowed for the placing a children’s play area along the runway behind the VIP Chalets within sight of the shade structures.
For Calexico resident Lupe Garcia, the new setup meant that she was able to entertain her younger children while also staying cool during the show.
“This is the best Air Show in years," Garcia said. "I am so happy I see the show from these shade structures, and I can see my kids playing in the bounce houses,” the mother said.
Adding one last piece of history to the day’s events, NAF El Centro hosted its very first Naturalization Ceremony, administering 11 different individuals involved with the Navy their American citizenship.
Among the 11 was NAF El Centro’s very own Irish Siwa De Leon, of the Philippines, who was the only civilian among the group. De Leon said she came to El Centro after her husband, who is a sailor in the U.S. Navy, was stationed at El Centro's base in April.
“It has been a long journey … I am so glad to have my citizenship,” De Leon said.
