NAF EL CENTRO – Naval Air Facility El Centro (NAFEC) invites the Imperial Valley to come visit the base for the 52nd annual Air Show, Saturday, March 11, with gates opening at 8:30 a.m. General admission and all parking is free.
This year, the base is celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Women Flying in the Navy with many special guests in attendance, according to a NAFEC press release.
Additionally, the installation is planning a classic car show, a Naturalization Ceremony for several uniformed members, a mariachi band, the U.S. Navy’s rock band, “The Destroyers,” as well as the U.S. Navy’s Flight Demonstration Team, the Blue Angels, and flying acts provided by the U.S. Air Force and commemorative warbirds, according to the release.
“We have redesigned the layout of the Air Show to give our guests a more robust and entertaining venue,” Marc Willis, the Air Show Director, said in the release. “From the entrance to the airfield to where you will see the action, the event was re-imagined to create more viewing opportunities and enhance the ability to interact with the statics and performers.”
A new feature this year is a meet and greet with the Blue Angels at the Imperial County Fair. On Thursday, March 9, the Blue Angels, along with members from the NAFEC Air Show staff, and accompanied by a special guest will take the stage at 7 pm to introduce the 2023 team to the public, per the release.
“To complement our website, our base Facebook page, www.facebook.com/nafec is another great resource for people to get the information they need,” said Kristopher Haugh, the base’s public affairs officer. “There are a number of well-intentioned people who have created events and web pages related to the 2023 Air Show, but these links are the only official ones.”
“A radio broadcast, on 88.1 FM is also being planned for people in the vicinity of the base,” Haugh said. “This limited broadcast, approximately one mile, will enable the public to listen to all of the narration whether on base or if they chose to watch from a distance. This mimics, to a smaller degree what we did for the virtual 2021 air show.”
“The mission of NAF El Centro is to support the combat training and readiness of the Warfighter. This includes air operations support to U.S. Navy operational fleet and training squadrons as well as squadrons from other U.S. services and U. S. allies,” the release reads.
The public is encouraged to visit the website www.elecentroairshow.com for the latest information.
