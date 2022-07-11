Conserve alert
Guenter Albers

A Conserve Alert is in effect Monday and Tuesday. Conserving energy takes stress off the energy grid, maintains reliable energy delivery service and helps avert rotating power outages. Set thermostats to 78 degrees or higher, give major appliances a break from 4-9 p.m. and turn off unnecessary lights.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.