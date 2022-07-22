SPRING VALLEY – The local 2022 California Little League District 22 season officially came to an end when the Holtville Junior All-Stars lost the Little League Section 7 All-Star championship game here on Monday night.
The last remaining team in Little League competition, Holtville Junior All-Stars (12-14 years) lost to the unbeaten District 42 Park View LL Junior All-Stars by a score of 24-0.
“San Diego Little Leagues are bigger and they have more players to draw from than say Holtville,” Holtville Junior All-Star manager Luis Avila said. “Still our boys fought and battled in every game... I told them that we didn’t necessarily expect to win two games against the other districts and that we were all very proud of them.”
The Park View All-Stars not only went undefeated in the double-elimination Section 7 Tournament, but they also surrendered just one run, scored by the Holtville Junior All-Stars, outscoring their opponents 53-1.
Despite the lop-sided championship game score, given the circumstances that the Holtville Juniors faced when playing in the Section 7 Tournament, the results were respectable.
“My team was half 14-year-olds and 13-year-olds and we had two 12-year-olds on the team,” Avila said. “I talked with the Park View manager and he shared that they were all 14 year old’s … they are well-coached and they will make a deep run in the Western Regionals.”
It was a long and successful season for the Holtville Juniors played together finishing second in the District-22 Junior League, then as All-Stars won the District 22 Tournament of Champions and All-Stars tournaments.
“This is the longest we’ve played ball as a team and it started in March and it’s definitely a long season,” Avila said. “It was lots of baseball … but I’m going to stop coaching travel ball this fall and I’m missing it already.”
In addition to the Holtville Junior All-Stars championship game loss, the hard-luck District 22 champion Calexico 12U All-Stars had a strong showing at their Section 7 All-Star tournament.
The Calexico 12U All-Stars, under coach Ernesto Chong, lost to District 41’s Lakeside National All-Stars 1-0 and District 66’s Spring Valley All-Stars 2-0 with those two teams slated to meet for the Section 7 championship.
In some of the best Little League All-Star pitching in memory came from Calexico All-Star Leo Montes, who pitched a complete game 1-0 loss against Lakeside National, and Matthew Mascote, who pitched four inning of shut-out relief against Spring Valley.
‘I watched Lakeside in their game and they were hitting the ball so Leo did a great job,” said Calexico Little League’s Mateo Sauceda. “Lakeside had good pitching too and it seemed that our players were a little tensed-up at the plate when they are usually aggressive.”
Dominik Rivera had two hits for Calexico All-Stars and against Spring Valley almost broke the Calexico All-Star’s scoring drought late in the game.
“Dominik hit a shot to centerfield and it looked like it was going out,” Sauceda said. “But their centerfielder was able to reach up over the fence and grab the ball and rob him of the home run.”
The Yuma Little League 10U All-Stars were also in Section 7 All-Star Tournament action representing Little League District 22.
In their first year in District 22 after moving from Cal Ripken Baseball, D-22 champion Yuma’s 10U lost both of their Section 7 tournament games to Chula Vista American from District 42 and the Las Palmas Little League from District 66.
