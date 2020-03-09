All the Fun of the Fair
A group of budding Egyptologists encounters rough waters on Pharaoh's Fury at the California Mid-Winter Fair and Fiesta on Saturday. PHOTO AARON BODUS
All the Fun of the Fair
This young fairgoer is entirely unconcerned with what her reckless driving might be doing to her insurance rate. PHOTO AARON BODUS
All the Fun of the Fair
A young fairgoer tests the whims of fate at a carnival game. PHOTO AARON BODUS
All the Fun of the Fair
See you at the bottom: A trio of young fairgoers race down the Alpine slide. PHOTO AARON BODUS
All the Fun of the Fair
Gotcha! A vistor to the fair's Casa de Mañana building gets bubbled. PHOTO AARON BODUS
All the Fun of the Fair
Swing high, sweet chariot! A pair of fairgoers have differing reactions to being all alone in the blue. PHOTO AARON BODUS

