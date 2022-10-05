IMPERIAL – A photographic exposition of the construction of local canals from the 19th century, was inaugurated on September 21 at Juanita Salazar Lowe Art Gallery in Imperial Valley College.
This exposition titled ‘La Conquista del Agua y del Imaginario’ was curated and produced by Instituto de Investigaciones Culturales IIC-Museo UABC in collaboration with the Mexican Consulate in Calexico. Photographic historian, Miguel Berumen, created the exposition that tells the story of the beginnings of Mexicali’s Valley and the Imperial Valley through the construction of water canals.
The exhibition will run until October 19, with operation times from Tuesday to Thursday from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. For more information: https://www.imperial.edu/about/art-gallery/
