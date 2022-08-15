NILAND — Calipatria Unified School District students lined up at the Niland Chamber of Commerce on Saturday for the annual Back-to-School Backpack Drive hosted by the Chamber and The Calipatria Latin American Club.
Chamber President and event organizer Britney Saiza said 457 backpacks loaded with school supplies were donated by local businesses, community members and the Calipatria State Prison.
“The amount of people who have come together is absolutely amazing,” she added.
The event also included access to community resources, haircuts provided by local stylists and even a vender who handed out dishes mounded with flavored ice.
“CalEnergy played a huge role in this, they sponsored our shaved ice truck,” Saiza said, adding they also donated 100 backpacks and helped “assemble” them.
Calipatria High School Junior Angel Rangel said his backpack had binders, pencils, sharpeners and “other stuff.” “My cousin got a water bottle and some people got other things,” he said.
Rangel said not all families are able to buy new supplies and some kids have to use plastic bags to carry their books. “It’s pretty nice that people are giving out backpacks,” he added.
The backpacks were packed according to grade level and had crayons for younger kids along with a few graphing calculators for high school aged students.
Niland resident Krystin Hernandez said events like this helps the community come together.
“After the fire everybody kind of disappeared and went their separate ways and there really wasn’t anything here in Niland,” she said.
Hernandez credits Saiza for bringing a lot of activities back into the community. “It gives the kids something to look forward to,” she added.
Angie Garcia, president of the CLAC, said this is the second year the club participated in giving out backpacks for students in the district.
The Calipatria Unified School District serves Bombay Beach, Niland, students from the Slabs and Calipatria.
Garcia said families from the Northern part of Imperial County are not located close to shopping and the kids often go without backpacks at the beginning of the year.
“The less obstacles that we have for our kids, the better opportunity for them to get an education,” she said.
