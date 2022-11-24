BOMBAY BEACH – Amidst the attempts at getting the Bombay Beach Volunteer Emergency Response Unit up and running, the Bombay Beach Community District, with its BBVERU volunteers and the singular American Legion Post 801 member, are bringing back an old Bombay Beach tradition.
The not-exactly-inaugural Bombay Beach Harvest Festival will be held on Saturday, November 26, at the Bombay Beach Community Center, to raise funds for the BBVERU as well as other projects to help the community have some vitality and improvements once again like its heyday, said Bombay Beach Community District Director Candice Youngberg.
Now the Bombay Beach Harvest Festival is coming back to the little community, to enliven the once sprawling Salton Sea shore tourist town.
The community hasn’t had its at-one-time-signature post-Thanksgiving Harvest Festival in approximately 18 years, Youngberg said.
“The Board of Directors for the community started it back then and then it kind of puttered and died off,” she said. “They used to have it every Saturday after Thanksgiving. It was their holiday parade. We’re adding a little bit of flare to it with the festival.”
“We’re trying to make it a family fun day,” Youngberg said. “We’ll have kids’ games and face painting. We’re trying to do it like you do in small town, like rural fair like you see in the movies in Kansas or Nebraska.”
The Harvest Festival will include games, music, a harvest market, silent auction, and various contests including Corn on the Cob Eating Contest, Pie Eating Contest, a Pumpkin & Palm Fronds Decorating Contest and even a re-invigorating of the Harvest Royalty Contest.
The Harvest Royalty is a ticket-sales-based fundraiser where girls from pre-Kindergarten to high school can participate to win the titles of either Future Harvest Queen (pre-K to grade 8) or Harvest Queen (high school-aged girls). In addition, three teams of adults – in pairs – are competing to be “Harvest Royalty,” including some for the BBVERU members themselves.
“We’re trying to start something the older folks like,” Youngberg said, as the majority of the Bombay Beach and surrounding area’s year-round residents are senior citizens.
“The musicians that we have are all local from this area and the Slabs,” she said. “We just want to keep it real, keep it simple and fun so everyone can enjoy themselves without going too over the top with it.”
The event will start with a pancake breakfast from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Bombay Beach Community Center, a small community parade to be held from 10 a.m. to about noon, and the various Harvest Festival festivities continuing from midday until 11:30 p.m., Youngberg, who is also an event co-coordinator, said.
During a recent Imperial County Board of Supervisors meeting, $1,000 was donated from the County to the Bombay Beach Community Services District for the first annual Harvest Festival, County Public Information Officer, Gil Rebollar, said yesterday, Nov. 23, in an interview.
“All proceeds from this event will go back into Community Projects like the Bombay Beach Emergency Response Unit, Park and Community Center Upgrades, and our Kids Club,” according to the “1st Annual Bombay Beach Harvest Festival” Facebook event page.
To participate as a vendor, in the parade, or inquire about costs for the Bombay Beach Harvest Festival events or Harvest Royalty tickets, inquire by emailing BBHarvest@outlook.com or call the Bombay Beach Community Service District at (760) 550-3264.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.