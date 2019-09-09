Annual Calexico Oktoberfest returns

CALEXICO — The city of Calexico is inviting the public to its second annual Octoberfest on Oct. 5 at Crummett Park to enjoy a night of food, music, craft vendors and, of course, beer.
More than 25 breweries from throughout the state will be pouring their offerings, including the Valley’s three local breweries, Pentagonal, Humble Farmer and Calexico Brewing Co.
As before, the city has partnered with Calexico Brewing for the family and pet-friendly event. As part of the festivities, eventgoers can expect a variety of food, craft and merchandise vendors, and entertainment for both young and old.
“Bouncy houses are not for adults, unfortunately,” said Jose Luis Yepez Jr. on Friday during a press conference announcing the event.
Admission is $10, while children under 10 years old get in for free. Tickets to consume beer are sold separately, and the first 1,000 entrants will get a 6-ounce souvenir glass.
The fest will run from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. with live music performances starting at 6 p.m., and a new band taking the stage at the top of every hour until midnight. Comedians will also be on stage to keep the crowd livened up between the band sets.
Participating breweries include Ketch, Ballast Point, Alpine, Firestone Walker, Nickel, Sam Adams, Belching Beaver, Ace Cider, Saint Archer, Green Flash, Mother Earth, Golden Road, to name some. Serpentine and Ace ciders will be pouring as well.
Calexico Mayor Bill Hodge will perform the ceremonial tapping of the first keg to be served at the festival at 5:30 p.m.
Eventgoers will also have the opportunity to prove their mettle at bratwurst-eating, stein-holding and tug-of-war contests.
Performing bands, in order of appearance, include Sweet Orange, Johnny Tomorrow with special guest, Boogie Band, Clandestino, Las Calakas, Bulevar Descarga, and La Sucursal de la Cumbia.
“I think it benefits the city to have events where we can look forward to mingling,” said Councilman David Romero on Friday. “Not just the Calexico community but the entire Imperial Valley,”
Tickets will be available at Calexico Brewing and at the door of the event on Oct. 5.
This year, organizers chose to have a part of its door proceeds go to benefit the Auti Foundation, a local non-profit that supports families with loved ones on the Autism spectrum.
The nonprofit has been in existence for a few years now and is appreciative of the exposure and generosity it will gain from the Okberfest event.
“We’re trying to help raise awareness and support for parents of autistic children,” said Karina Kuljacha, foundation member. “They often get overlooked in light of other social issues.”
