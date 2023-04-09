HOLTVILLE – With a “ready, set, go” the running feet of many a child swiftly made their way through the grasses of Holt Park, scrambling to pick up plaster Easter eggs during the annual Easter in the Park event here on Saturday, April 8.
Some new addition to the annual event included a half-dozen vendors selling goods, a mini petting zoo – complete with a pygmy goat, a dairy goat, a duck and a miniature donkey – and a Christian band, “Harvest” playing contemporary Christian music under the ramada, as children enjoyed the staples of egg hunting, face painting, the newly renamed Wanda Layton Memorial Tortoise Race, and taking photos with the Easter bunny.
The egg hunt was divided in four age groups: ages 2-4, 5-6, 7-8 and 9-10, according to an event flyer, with a separate hunt for special needs children on the north side of Holt Park.
“The special needs kids had plenty of eggs and were able to just take their time and be at their own pace, and I hold eggs for afterwards and give them out to make sure that everybody got enough,” event coordinator and Holtville Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, Rosie Allegranza, said.
“All the kids got plenty of eggs, there were plenty to go around,” Allegranza said. “We ordered some perfect Chamber of Commerce weather and it's a beautiful day. I think so far it’s a hit.”
While event attendance is “usually hard to gauge,” Allegranza estimated about 300 people in attendance at Holtville’s annual Easter in the Park on Saturday.
“I'm just very happy and excited,” Allegranza said. “This is one of my favorite events because ... I get to see the kids up close, see their smiling faces eager to hunt eggs, and it's just amazing to me. I get joy out of doing this."
"This is the first time they've done vendors that I can remember," Holtville resident Cassidy Figueroa said. "It's good that they're trying new things in our small town."
“We ordered some perfect Chamber of Commerce weather and it's a beautiful day,” Allegranza said. “It was successful.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.