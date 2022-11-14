SLAB CITY — The Board of Directors for Salvation Mountain met for its annual in-person meeting during a Restore the Mountain Workshop Saturday morning, Nov. 5, here at Salvation Mountain.
Board President Bob Levesque said one of the items the board is looking to address is how to make repairs to the mountain’s museum.
“We’re very sad about it,” the board president said. “It’s a big loss to us.”
The structure’s damage is extensive making the museum unsafe to enter and closed to the public.
“It’s going to be a big job to fix,” Levesque said. “We’re still not sure how we’re going to do it.”
The fifteen-stories by approximately football-field wide “outdoor art” installation — created by the late Leonard Knight — is subject to the harsh desert environment which creates the need for continual upkeep. Mountain Curator Ron Malinowski said he’s got a checklist of items to address, including mixing one of the mountain’s critical building components … adobe.
“Golden Eagle Hay Company is kind enough to donate a whole semi-load of haybales,” Malinowski said.
The curator/preservationist never met the mountain’s creator, but he said he is dedicated to keeping Knight’s vision alive.
“I definitely see what he was doing here and I see the effect it has on the people who come here,” Malinowski mused.
Multiple groups received personal tours from the board’s president, who was quick to say why the board’s annual November meeting is important.
“Leonard’s Birthday was on (November) first,” Levesque said.
Director Bob Sims is said to be the board member who knew Knight the longest.
“They call me the historian,” Sims said. “I’ve spent more time with Leonard than anybody.”
The mountain has a religious theme, but he said Leonard wouldn’t discuss religion unless someone asked about it.
“He would tell you anything that was in his heart,” Sims added.
Salvation Mountain regularly sees upwards of 100 visitors daily — from every part of the globe — who gaze upon the mountain and feel its message.
“God is Love,” the artwork reads.
