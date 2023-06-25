IMPERIAL COUNTY – As summer temperatures begin to rise, locals who haven’t left for cooler climates may be wondering how they can beat the heat here locally.
Thanks to dedicated civic collaborators across Imperial County, there are a range of swimming facilities, summer programs, aquatic activities, and lakeside events accessible to all ages, incomes, and backgrounds this season.
On the county’s north end, Rachel Fonseca of the City of Brawley’s Parks and Recreation invites locals to check out the Alyce Gereaux Park Splash Pad located at the corner of Adler and Eastern Avenue, or to simply take a dip in the Lions Center Pool.
Regular programming includes Public Swim every day from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., Family Swim on Mondays and Wednesdays from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., and on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at a low cost. A special time slot will be set aside for Mom, Dad, & Tots on select Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. for ages 6 months to 3 years with a higher cost for that specific program, the cost lower for residents than non-residents.
The Lions Center Pool in Brawley is also available for Adult Lap Swim from Monday to Friday from 11:45 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. A pool pass is required. For adults looking to get their bodies moving with music, Aqua Zumba will be grooving together on Mondays and Wednesdays from 6:30 p.m. to 7:17 p.m., at a per month cost.
Fonseca says Summer Day Camp is consistently the most popular indoor program for youth to stay engaged with their peers while school is out in Brawley. She says staff, participants, and their families always look forward to their staple Talent Show that takes place during the final week.
Returning as well, the much-anticipated 4th of July “Dive-In” Movie Night which will be hosted on Saturday, July 1 at 7:45 pm. Locals will be able to enjoy poolside hotdogs and a new release, free of charge, thanks to the sponsorship of the IID Summer Safety Program.
Register online for these north-end activities at cityofbrawley.recdesk.com or call (760) 344-5675 for more information.
In neighboring Calipatria, Sylvia Chavez says the city is still negotiating a contract with its high school for public use of the pool, but that the Open Swim Program is set to be open from July 10 to August 11 in Calipatria.
Moving south, a spokesperson for the City of Imperial says that locals can look forward to similar regular programming and a “Dive-In” Movie Night of their own.
The pool is located at 618 W. Barioni Boulevard in Imperial and will be offering Lap Swim Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and Recreational Swim from Monday to Friday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., at a low cost for persons over age of two.
IID’s famous “Dive-In” Movie Night will be showcasing the Disney movie "Moana" on Friday, July 14 at 7 p.m. Educational aquatic activities like swim lessons and Junior Lifeguard Camps are also available for kids and teens looking to learn usable water safety skills.
At Eager Park in Imperial, residents can enjoy the Splash Pad located at the corner of 10th and G Street all seven days of the week from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Indoor programs include a wide range of day camps, specialty camps, toddler camps, and sports camps; age restrictions, dates, and fees vary accordingly.
The Parks and Recreation Team of Imperial is also proud to present new STEM based camps, as well as Zumba Sentao, a type of low-impact chair exercise.
To register for these activities and more, please visit cityofimperial.org and click on the Summer Activity Guide.
In Holtville, Fire Chief Alex Silva was happy to announce their newly added Health Program in partnership with Imperial Valley College (IVC) in addition to the city’s regular summer staples.
The Health Program will take place in Holtville Monday to Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 9:45 a.m., and will feature expert nutritionists, customizable exercise programs, and aquatics for the elderly. The program is free upon registration and is open to adults only.
The local pool in Holtville is located at 610 Holt Avenue next to the library, and is open Monday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Silva says to be sure to check the website for updates as organizations and individuals will often cover costs for general admission on random days throughout the season.
The ever-popular Night Swim features music, games, and other activities, and is typically free on Fridays from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. in Holtville, Silva said.
Holtville's cooling center is located at the Civic Center at 121 W. 5th Street should locals need to escape the dangerous triple digit summer temperatures.
At Sunbeam Lake in Seeley, the County of Imperial is glad to announce that the park will be reopening its Splash Pad on July 1 just in time to beat the heat.
The large Sunbeam Lake Splash Pad is open from Friday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and is located at Sunbeam near the volleyball courts, soccer fields, and walking paths featuring panoramic views. Pergolas may also be rented for birthday parties and gatherings at a cost.
Sunbeam Lake’s "Summer Splash Bash" is back for another year of fun in the sun and will take place on Saturday, July 1 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event is sponsored by IID’s Summer Water Activities Grant, and will feature balloon activities, shaved ice, face painting, and more.
The County of Imperial's Kimberly Cortes also said locals might also consider youth summer programs being held at the Teresa Estrada Community Center in Heber.
The Imperial Valley Press did reach out to related departments in the cities of Calexico and El Centro but they did not respond to inquiries by press time, however, the City of El Centro's Aquatic Center notes online that its Splash Pad is closed until further notice.
