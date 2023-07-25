EL CENTRO – Smiles, splashes, exclamations of joy and quick closings of the eyes before cannonballing into the water was the seen at the El Centro Aquatic Center as one of many local swim teams had a fun, final practice in anticipation of their final swim meet of the summer.
The local Summer Swim League is just one of many programs offered at the El Centro Aquatic Center, which services not only El Centro but other residents from the Imperial Valley – and visitors too – throughout the year, most especially with a variety of summer programs, said El Centro Aquatics Supervisor Rebecca Corfman.
“We’ve seen a huge increase in usage this summer,” Corfman said. “It’s hot so even visitors passing through the Valley on their way to San Diego, LA or Phoenix stop by because we pop up on Google. Sometimes the hours that show up on Google are not so accurate so we’re still working on how to get Google to help us get our correct hours on there consistently."
Peak season for the Aquatic Center runs from the last Saturday in June until school starts up again for local elementary students sometime in mid-August. During summertime, the Aquatic Center is open seven days a week for the general public Mondays through Fridays from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m., and again from 3 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Corfman said,
The center is not open to the general public between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. due to its various other programs which run throughout the summer during those times, including classes which locals can sign up for (with a fee) to partake in the summer fun.
Corfman said some of these late morning/midday offerings are water aerobics classes with Irene Ortiz, aqua therapy through Spine & Sport Physical Therapy (via client referrals) three days a week, and various summer programs through local school districts (El Centro Elementary, McCabe and Heber school districts), daycare centers, Christian childcare centers, County programs which bring in groups from Calexico and Brawley, visually impaired and adult education programs through the County Office of Education, and the City of El Centro’s own Summer Day Camps.
“So we cater to just about everyone and anyone,” Corfman said,” but yes, during that 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. we cater to those special populations to come in and have their own swim time and then go back to their other programs.”
Corfman said the Center’s Junior Lifeguarding program has been “very successful this summer.”
“We’ve worked really hard at revamping the program and really narrowing down the curriculum because we are an American Red Cross facility, really making (it) a feeder program for us so we don’t go through any lifeguard shortages or have any trouble hiring,” she said.
Corfman said the Aquatic Center had 38 junior lifeguards in summer 2023, 20 of which will complete the full summer program, “so it’s been really nice” as a three-day-a-week program.
“Not only are they getting the training and the classroom time but they are also receiving real on-the-job training, shadowing with our (City of) El Centro Lifeguards, so what way when the reach the age of 15 they can get certified,” she said.
“If they complete a full summer of junior lifeguarding they essentially went through the whole program of the certification class that our lifeguards actually take, so that way when they turn 15 all they have to do is come in, pass the written test, skills assessment and final scenario (for lifeguard certification),” Corfman said. “We’d then have the potential to hire them when they turn 16 because you have to be 16 (years old) to work for the City of El Centro.”
Corfman said the Junior Lifeguard Program is geared toward 11- to- 15-year-olds, “so they’re really getting an in-depth perspective of it.”
For the general public during normal operation hours, the public is invited to take swim lessons (standard, semi-private, private, group and adult groups), water aerobics, and general public swim.
“Trying to learn to swim as an adult can be difficult (for some people) because we’re working past a lot of fear that has been built up, so by offering the two time slots – from 6:15-6:45 p.m. and 7:45-8:15 p.m. – we’ve seen an increase in our adult swim lesson numbers,” she said.
“So last year we had 12 adults in total for the whole summer and this year we’re already at 50 (adults),” Corfman said in an interview on Thursday, July 20. “We start our adult (swimming) lessons at 15-years-old and there’s no end age, so we’ve had always the way up to 67 years old (so far).”
Corfman said the feedback from the public on the Aquatic Center has been positive, saying it feels like "an escape" for locals when walking through the Center's doors into the pool and play areas.
"I get a lot of people too that say, '...I remember when I was a kid and I had 'The Plunge' and now my kids have the Aquatic Center,' and that's just nice to hear," Corfman said.
"We've had numerous birthday parties, graduation parties and family reunions here. We've actually had some local churches hold Baptisms here, so it's interesting to see the variety of uses the public is getting out of our Aquatic Center," she said.
While the Aquatic Center is thriving with recreational swimmers throughout the summer, local competitive swimmers also enjoy having usage of the wide pools and its swim lanes in the Imperial Valley Swim League, with teams competing from El Centro, Brawley, Imperial, Holtville, Blythe and Yuma from the end of May until late July for ages 4 to 18 years old.
The El Centro Wave Runners had their last practice on July 20 in preparation for the final swim meet in Yuma last weekend for the Imperial Valley Summer League Championships, Wave Runners Coach Jessica Acosta said.
“(The Aquatic Center) is really great for the kids to have, it really helps them build like a sense of being a team in the community,” she said. “It just really gives them a chance to get out there and experience new things, to try hard things and know that they can do it.”
“We have a lot of summer programs but one of their favorite things to do; we come twice a week,” Dianna Darr, Faith Academy summer program director, said as the children in her charge as they splish-splashed about in one of the Aquatic Center’s large swimming pools. “We’re here for an hour and a half and they love it; they can’t get enough of it.” Darr said.
“I think (the Aquatic Center) is amazing,” Darr said. “It’s a blessing that we have it here because we have an out to come off our campus to be in the pool, and the staff here is incredible. Every lifeguard is very attentive and very friendly, they always work with me and even open up the snack bar for my kids.”
“It’s just an amazing experience for these kids,” Darr said. “They just have a good time.”
