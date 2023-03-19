Armed robbery suspects arrested

EL CENTRO — On January 14, 2021, El Centro Police Department patrol officers were dispatched to the area of 2050 N. Imperial. The location was a Wells Fargo bank drive up Automated Teller Machine (ATM) terminal.
According to a press release from the El Centro Police Department, the call for service was in reference to an armed robbery of two ATM maintenance workers who had been upgrading software on the machine. Officers arrived in the area and learned that two armed male suspects wearing masks robbed them of the ATM cash. There were two other female drivers also involved. The total loss was estimated to be over $200,000, according to the release.
The El Centro Police Bureau of Investigations was called to investigate the robbery. Per the release, detectives worked a year-long investigation and ultimately identified the suspects as Jorge Lopez (43), Gilbert Rosas (32), Carolina Alvarez (25), and Mayra Serrano (32). All four suspects were part of a robbery crew out of the Los Angeles area, the release states.
"Through the detectives tireless investigation, three of the four suspects were arrested, two stolen vehicles were recovered and one firearm," the release states. "We are pleased to report the fourth and final suspect involved in the armed robbery, Gilbert Rosas, was arrested and booked into the Imperial County Jail on Thursday, March 9th, 2023," the release states.
