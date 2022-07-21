BRAWLEY -- The attorney for a Holtville man suspected of torching nearly a million dollars’ worth of hay in a string of April arsons is seeking to have him avoid jail time due to mental health issues, a county prosecutor said.
The fires, most set on April 23, touched off near panic in the local farming community and caused the re-establishment of a tip line and reward fund.
Eriberto Saucedo Delgado, 54 at the time of his arrest, has been held in the county jail on $1 million bail. He previously pleaded not guilty to nine counts of arson and one count of recklessly causing a brush fire.
A preliminary hearing to determine if there is enough evidence to try Saucedo on the charges had been set for July 25, but that was headed off by his defense counsel, Senior Deputy District Attorney Mario Vela said Tuesday. Saucedo has been represented by Deputy Public Defender Kelly Jafine.
During a chambers hearing held in Brawley on Monday before interim Judge Donal Donnelly, Jafine filed a motion to have a hearing to ask the court to grant her client “mental health diversion,” Vela explained. Donnelly scheduled the matter for Aug. 30.
“We will contest the motion. It is our belief based on the facts the defendant does not qualify for this type of treatment,” Vela said, while declining to discuss specifics and adding, “This is what we flesh out of the hearing.”
Jafine did not immediately return a call Wednesday morning seeking comment.
The diversion would allow Saucedo to receive mental health treatment for two years in lieu of prosecution and jail time, though it would be determined during the hearing where Saucedo would be during the diversion period, Vela said. If he successfully completes that, the charges would be dismissed and the case sealed, Vela added.
“This is not competency,” Vela stressed. “The issue is whether he qualifies for treatment. The court must find the defendant suffers from a mental health condition and that played a significant role in the crimes, and the defendant would respond to treatment.”
A key element, he added is “the court must find no risk, or a small risk, of danger to the public” from the diversion, he said.
The diversion option is relatively new, Vela said, having been passed into state law in summer 2018.
Vela and Sheriff’s Office investigators have previously declined to discuss what they suspect Saucedo’s motive might have been for setting fire to numerous large haystacks across a wide swath of the county.
In the wake of the fires, the Imperial County Farm Bureau re-established the “Burn a Bale, Go to Jail” initiative. The public information campaign includes posters and bumper stickers. It asks witnesses to call a tip line if they have information about hay arsons and offers rewards for information that leads to arrests, convictions and jail time.
Saucedo was arrested April 24 by a Sheriff’s Office deputy as law enforcement officers and the farming community scoured the county for the person responsible for eight fires on April 23 and two others earlier in the month. The evidence against him has not been revealed.
Staff Writer Gary Redfern can be reached at gredfern@ivpressonline.com or (760) 337-3415.
