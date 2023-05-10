IMPERIAL – California State Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia made a special trip to Imperial County, keeping his office open several hours past their closing time, to clarify the direction that California Assembly Bill 918 needs to go.
AB 918 aims to combine Heffernan Memorial Healthcare District (HMHD) and Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District (PMHD) to create a single countywide health care district, but the bill raised some eyebrows since it did not include El Centro Regional Medical Center (ECRMC) in the proposal.
Concerns came from both HMHD and PMHD, on Saturday, May 6, who feared the omission of ECRMC could lead to the new healthcare district being saddled with ECRMC’s $150 million debt, though Garcia was very clear that the new healthcare district would be able to negotiate how much of the debt they take on, if any at all.
“Our lawyers in Sacramento told us we can’t force anyone to take on anyone else’s debt, and ECRMC is in the red, so that is why ECRMC is not in the bill,” Garcia said.
While not all of the questions were answered on Saturday, Garcia said the reason the health care district needs to be formed prior to those negotiations is because the entire county should be involved in deciding what to do about the debt, the assembly member said in an follow-up interview with the Imperial Valley Press on Monday, May 8.
Garcia added that there is a financial assessment being done concurrently with the development of AB 918, so that the new health care district will be able to begin negotiations immediately after forming to save time.
“I have been told that there is a sense of urgency within this community on this, so we wanted to streamline this as much as possible, to help speed up the process,” Garcia said on Saturday.
Garcia clarified on Saturday that the bill is still the draft phase, is open to changes, and he will be using many of the suggestions he received during the debate, including the make-up of the governing board.
As off the follow-up interview, Garcia said the new health care district will initially have a 7-member appointed governing board, which will include two representatives from PMHD, two representatives from HMHD, two representatives from El Centro who will not be affiliated with ECRMC or the El Centro City Council in any way, and one representative from the County.
This board will be tasked immediately to form districts, so an election can be held by the end of 2024, at the latest. It would also be tasked with determining the taxes associated with the new district, as the state will not handle it at all.
Additionally, Garcia said it was made very clear to him that ECRMC, PMHD, and HMHD need to remain functional until this new district was ready to function on its own. Each health care district would continue to function independently until that time.
Chief among the complaints from HMHD and PMHD was not the details of the plan to move forward as one health care district, but the fact that ECRMC went to the State of California while they were already in negotiations to form the single health care district locally.
El Centro Mayor Pro-Tem Sylvia Marroquin defended the action however, saying that ECRMC’s debt put them at an unfair disadvantage during those meetings, and this was a way to even the playing field.
“We supported you when you had to close your maternity services…. We were already going through the process to develop the single health care district, why did you have to go get legislation?” PMHD Board President Catalina Alcantara-Santillan said on Saturday.
For more information or to provide input for AB 918, a36.asmdc.org or call Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia’s Imperial Valley Office at (760) 355-8656.
