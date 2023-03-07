Attempted murder suspect arrested

BRAWLEY — On Sunday, February 19, around 2:00 a.m., two teenagers were shot near the intersection of Cattle Call Drive and El Cerrito Drive. One of the teenagers was shot in the abdomen and the other teen was shot in their leg. Both teenagers were initially treated at the Pioneers Memorial Hospital but subsequently flown to Rady’s Children’s Hospital in San Diego for further treatment. Both teenagers are expected to fully recover.
According to a Brawley Police Department press release, as Brawley Police Officers responded on scene and conducted their preliminary investigation, they received a detailed description of the suspects and the vehicle they were traveling in. A suspect and a vehicle were subsequently identified as a result of the investigation.
On the evening of Sunday, March 5, Brawley Police Officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle wanted in connection with the shooting that occurred on February 19. The driver of the vehicle, Eddie Verdusco Garibaldi, a 36-year-old resident of Brawley, was arrested and later booked into the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office Jail on two counts of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon, per the release. He is currently being held on $1,000,000.00 bail. The suspect’s vehicle was towed and secured in order to process it for evidence.
Per the release, anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call Detective Salvador Melendez at (760) 351-3018 or the Brawley Police Department at (760) 344-2111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.