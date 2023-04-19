IMPERIAL – The East Indian Gallery of Pioneers’ Museum invites the public to an evening with author Rishi Reddi on Friday, April 21 at the museum at 6:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
Reddi’s novel, “Passage West” (2020), is a work of historical fiction inspired by the challenges and triumphs of the early families who left Punjab, India to make new lives in the Imperial Valley, according to a press release from the Pioneers’ Museum.
Reddi’s novel begins in 1914 and follows Ram Singh as he moves to the Imperial Valley and reluctantly accepts a partnership to work in a small cantaloupe farm, while homesick for his wife and newborn son in Punjab, India, the release reads. Along with the challenges with farming in the desert, clashes on both sides of the border emerge as different ethnic groups all aim to seize their American dream.
During her presentation, Rishi will share more about the research involved in the preparation of her award-winning novel, per the release.
According to the release, Rishi Reddi graduated from Swarthmore College and Northeastern University of School of Law. Rishi’s novel “Passage West” is a Los Angeles Times “Best California Book of 2020.” A National Book Critics Circle Emerging Critics Fellow for 2021-2022, her reviews, essays, and translations have appeared in the New York Times, Kirkus Reviews, and Literary Hub, among others. She lives in Cambridge, Mass., per the release.
The East Indian Gallery of Pioneers’ Museum will be providing a taste of India with hors d’oeuvres and light refreshments.
