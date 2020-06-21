Autism group honors dads

IMPERIAL — Autism Support of Imperial County on Saturday gave a small gift to local dads who have a child with autism in observance of Father’s Day.
Six board members of the non-profit support group worked throughout Saturday to distribute gifts to 48 fathers located across the Valley.
The gift was a black bracelet that had an autism awareness puzzle design piece on it. The bracelets were wrapped in plastic bags, which had an attached note that read, “Happy Father’s Day.”
Along with the bracelets, each dad received a plastic bag filled with sanitation supplies: Hand sanitizer, face masks and face shields.
To determine the recipients, Autism Support held a nomination poll on its Facebook page between June 14 and 17.
During that time, persons could send in the name of a dad who has a child with autism. The dads who received the most nominations were selected.
Víctor Mancilla Téllez, of Calexico, received the most votes. Those who received a gift did not need to be a member of Autism Support.
The group held an identical event for Mother’s Day earlier this year. During that event, only two board members helped in distributing the gifts.
That proved too daunting for just two persons, so this time around four of the group’s member helped with distribution.
