IMPERIAL — The Pioneer’s Museum held its 30th annual Holiday Tour Around the World, Saturday, December 3, showcasing how different ethnic groups of The Imperial Valley celebrate the holiday season. As people explored different booths, each presented authentic décor, homestyle cuisine, traditional styles of dress, music and entertainment.
Karen Ayala, President of the Imperial County Historical Society said the event’s purpose is to bring people together and celebrate the holiday season. She said it’s a learning experience since each culture has their own holiday traditions and foods.
She said not all of these cultures celebrate Christmas, but every culture seems to have a holiday around the December and January period. She also said every culture celebrates differently and is just as fun, and the tour aims to showcase that.
A variety of booths were set up all throughout the museum at their respective galleries. Some of the food booths represented ethnic groups from Korea, Switzerland, Greece, China, Portugal, Italy, Mexico, France, Lebanon, Japan, the U.S., East India, Ireland, and even Holtville. As people tried the different foods, they learned about how it was made and a little about the culture from whence it came. Live music was also provided by Ed Otter and the I.V. Ramblers, where people had the option to sit, eat, and socialize.
Karen Ayala, President of the Imperial County Historical Society, said the highlight of the event is the Chinese dragon dancing, performed by the Calexico Martial Arts Academy and directed by Alex Lee. The students from the martial arts school wear multi-person dragon costumes and perform a dance to upbeat music.
“It’s just amazing watching them,” Ayala said. “They’re out there making this thing almost real.”
Ayala also talked about how the Imperial Valley was founded based on many cultural groups.
“We have a big mix of these cultures that have all come together for a common goal, and that was to establish better homes and better lives for themselves,” she said.
The event missed two years due to COVID, but Ayala says the event had good turnout on Saturday evening. To her, everyone was ready to come out and do something to kick off the holiday season.
Ayala said says it’s thanks to the continued generosity of volunteers and the general public that the museum continues to be maintained. The Pioneer’s Museum 30th annual Holiday Tour Around the World was made possible thanks to the almost 75 volunteers, she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.