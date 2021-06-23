Nothing really signals the return of at least some semblance of pre-pandemic normalcy in the Imperial Valley better than the return of indoor youth sports.
The closure of gyms, suspension of practices and suspension of seasons caused as much or more consternation within this sports-hungry community than almost any other aspect of the crisis.
On Monday, the city of Brawley celebrated of boxing with the reopening of the Elks Youth Building, 105 A St., and the public relaunch of the La Gente Youth Boxing program.
City officials, including Mayor Luke Hamby and Councilman George Nava, were on hand for the event, which included some workout and sparring exhibitions.
Photographer Corissa Ibarra was present to collect a record of the occasion.
