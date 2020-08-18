Back to school? (Photo Package)

Monday was the first day of school for many students throughout the Valley, including Jacob Palomar, 13, and his sister Divanie, 11, both of whom attend Bill E. Young Jr. Middle School in Calipatria.
Like every other student in the county, eighth-grader Jacob and fifth-grader Divanie began their school year at home.
This collection of photos shows how kids have adapted their surroundings for remote learning.
Bill E. Young eighth grader Jacob Palomar, 13, (left) and his sister, Bill E. Young fifth grader Divanie Palomar, 11, participate in their online classes on their first day of school on Monday inside their home in Calipatria. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA
Bill E. Young fifth grader Divanie Palomar, 11, navigates through Google Classroom on her Chromebook during her first day of school on Monday inside her home in Calipatria. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA
Bill E. Young eighth grader Jacob Palomar, 13, holds a notebook in hand while participating in his online class on Monday inside his home in Calipatria. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA
Bill E. Young fifth grader Divanie Palomar, 11, looks at the live stream video feed of her classmates during her first day of school on Monday inside her home in Calipatria. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA
Bill E. Young eighth grader Jacob Palomar, 13, listens in during his first period history class on Monday inside his home in Calipatria. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA
Bill E. Young eighth grader Jacob Palomar, 13, looks for a notebook so he can begin taking notes during his first day of school on Monday inside his home in Calipatria. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA
