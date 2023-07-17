EL CENTRO – Before plunging into another school year, celebrate the summer at El Centro’s Aquatic Center Back-to-School Splash Bash & Movie Night, featuring the Super Mario Bros. animated movie.
The free event will take place from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, August 11 at the City of El Centro’s Aquatic Center. The movie will begin playing at 7:30 p.m. (sunset). Bring your bathing suits and towels to this party as the event will include pool games, music, food vendors and a school supply giveaway – while supplies last.
“This exciting event promises to be the ultimate pool party, celebrating the last days of summer and embracing the upcoming school year,” Adriana Nava, Community Services Director for the City of El Centro, said.
Cabana rentals are available and must be paid for by Wednesday, August 9 at 8:00 p.m.
For more information please contact the El Centro Aquatic Center at (760) 335-4550.
