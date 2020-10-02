Backpack giveaway targets at-risk youth

BRAWLEY — Some 125 students enrolled in the Brawley Elementary School District received free backpacks loaded with school supplies and other necessities Wednesday afternoon.
El Centro Motors and Telemundo were the primary sponsors of the district’s second annual backpack giveaway, which targeted students experiencing homelessness and foster youth.
The swag tucked away in the bags included school supplies, toiletries and snacks. The bags were distributed via a drive-thru event held in front of the school district’s offices on D Street.
Terri Mason, director of special projects and foster care liaison at BESD, said there are about 75 students at the district’s five schools either in foster care or experiencing homelessness. The leftover packs were distributed to kids who fell into these categories a year ago.
For the past four years, the district has employed a small group of teachers and classified staff to work after hours as student service mentors. These teachers are contracted to work at least 60 hours over the course of the school year to assist the at-risk kids in their particular school. There are two or three mentors per school.
The nature of the work can vary, depending on the students’ needs. For instance, it can involve tutoring or making sure kids have the supplies they need for class. Often it’s simply touching base with the kids consistently to make sure they’re OK. Mason said these positive connections with adults can help guide kids to success.
Andrea Heredia is a third-year special education teacher at Barbara Worth Junior High School. This is her first year as a full-fledged student service mentor, although she did assist another mentor, Karen Ballesteros, last year.
She said the appeal of being a mentor for her is the opportunity to get to know the students on a deeper level. “I enjoy connecting with the kids,” she said.
Heredia was on hand Wednesday to distribute backpacks. As a special ed teacher, she said she is aware many of her students are among those who were targeted for the gifts. Having a new backpack when classes eventually resume on campus is very meaningful for the kids, she observed. It gives them a chance to feel normal, like they fit in with everyone else.
The school district presented El Centro Motors and Telemundo certificates of appreciation during Wednesday’s giveaway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.