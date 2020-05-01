Baja Runners keep on truckin’ during pandemic

CALEXICO – COVID-19 has not slowed down the Calexico Baja Runners much.
The local non-profit, whose past community service efforts have included supporting youth sports, providing academic scholarships, sending care-packages to our troops overseas, donating money to food pantries, contributing money for school supplies and events, honoring our fallen soldiers at Mountain View Cemetery, has more recently tailored its outreach to the coronavirus pandemic.
In early April, the group donated $1,160 to the Imperial Valley Food Bank, and on Saturday, they cooked lunch for El Centro Regional Medical Center staff. They dropped off carne asada with refried beans along with tortillas and salsa.
“During this pandemic the Calexico Baja Runners will continue to serve the community,” the group said in a release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.