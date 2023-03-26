EL CENTRO – A hushed silence fell over the crowd. The students' nerves were palpable in the large, now quiet, theater.
"Boisterously. B-o-i-s-t-e-r-o-u-s-l-y. Boisterously," said Julia Nuñez of Ballington Academy. And with that, the winner of the 18th Annual Regional Imperial County Spelling Bee was crowned.
The Imperial County Office of Education (ICOE) held its 18th Annual Regional Imperial County Spelling Bee on Thursday, March 23, bringing together talented students from across the county to showcase their spelling abilities.
The event was held at the Jimmie Cannon Theater for the Performing Arts at Southwest High School, and featured participants from various K-8 grade levels. It included participation by 51 children representing 27 schools, coordinators said.
After several intense rounds of spelling, the last speller standing was Julia Nuñez from Ballington Academy. She spelled "boisterously" correctly to win the trophy and a trip to Washington, D.C. to compete at Scripps National Spelling Bee from May 30 to June 1.
Michael Garcia, curriculum coordinator and academic events coordinator for ICOE, talked about the Regional Spelling Bee and how it works.
“Typically, schools will conduct classroom spelling bees, and the winners from that will go on to the school level,” Garcia said.
The students come together to compete in the school spelling bee, and the top two spellers from each school earn their way into the regional competition. From this competition, one student emerges as the top speller of the year for Imperial County, moving on to the national Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C.
The ICOE's nonprofit arm, the ICOE Foundation for Education, helps fund the trip for the student who wins, and one parent as a chaperone.
“(There are) lots of excited but nervous kids on stage,” Garcia said as he went around Thursday night asking students how it felt to be one of the top spellers. Most of the students weren't able to answer just yet. Garcia said he thinks it hasn’t “settled in” for the children yet due to nervousness.
Aside from the sponsored flight to Washington, D.C., and Regional Spelling Bee trophy, Scripps also provided the winner, Julia Nuñez, with two subscriptions: one to Merriam-Webster's unabridged Dictionary and another to Britannica Online Premium. Another prize given was a 2022 United States Mint Proof Set, given in honor of Mr. Jay Sugarman’s father Samuel Louis Sugarman, who revered academic achievement.
All spellers who reached the local Regional Spelling Bee received a certificate of participation, a medal, and a "swag bag."
