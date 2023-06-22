NAF EL CENTRO – Naval Air Facility El Centro (NAFEC) is scheduled to break ground on a new fire station, to replace two World War II era buildings which used to house the base’s Federal Fire Department.
On September 30, 2021, the U.S. Senate passed a continuing resolution that included a provision for $565-million in funding for the new facility, which was then awarded to RQ Construction, according to background information provided by the base on this project.
On Wednesday, June 21, NAFEC held a small groundbreaking ceremony on the installation, with Captain Michael “Spike” Lee as the speaker.
This project has been more than 20 years in the making and was originally submitted in 2003 to combine both the fire station and bunkhouse, as per requirements set forth in the building codes defining an actual fire station, according to the provided background.
“This new firehouse represents more than just bricks and mortar,” Captain Lee said. “It will be a 20,000 square foot testament to the progress we’ve already made and a testament to how much we value our first responders.”
The project will replace two structurally deficient 50-year-old facilities, according to the background information, and will meet today’s building and safety codes as well as be “better suited to protect our emergency responders and their associated $2-million worth of equipment.”
The project constructs a 20,283 GSF Structural and Aircraft Rescue Fire Station that includes an apparatus high bay, with apparatus support spaces to include personal protective equipment (PPE) and spare PPE storage, hose storage, self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) maintenance and compressor rooms equipment maintenance and wash, protective clothing laundry, emergency medical technician (EMT) storage, hazardous material equipment storage, fire extinguisher inspection station and maintenance area, a residential area with day room, kitchen/dining, dorm rooms, laundry, fitness and recreation rooms as well as training and administration spaces, as per the information.
According to the background information the current location of the “Fed Fire,” located in Building 137, has been in use since the 1980s, the building was originally built as a temporary wooden aircraft maintenance hangar. Similarly Building 142, the current bunk, was originally built as a temporary storage facility in 1942.
Retired NAFEC Fire Chief Nicanor “Benny” Benavidez, who served in NAFEC’s Fire Department for 28 years, attended the ceremony and recalled when fire station was moved to its current location.
“We were originally behind the Chapel back then, but after a big flood in the ‘70s that washout our old building, we were forced to move over here,” Benavidez said.
