Beat the summer heat: Stay cool using DMV’s online services

Do you dread facing the summer heat to complete your DMV to-do list? Stay cool and see if you can take care of your needs online.
With DMV’s online services, you’ll be able to skip the lines, beat the heat and avoid missing out on any summer fun. While you might know about renewing your registration or ordering a replacement ID, did you know there is a wide range of other online services offered?
Here are some things you might not know about the DMV’s online services.
Q: I renewed my registration online recently but lost the sticker. Do I need to visit a DMV office to receive a replacement?
A: No, if your vehicle is eligible, you can receive a replacement sticker online! Check out the full list of acceptable vehicles.
You’ll need your vehicle’s license plate number, the last 5 digits of the vehicle identification number (VIN) and the vehicle’s ownership information.
Finally, have your payment information ready to pay the $25 replacement fee.
Q: I have a project vehicle that I don’t plan to drive soon, can I renew the registration online?
A: If you have a Planned Non Operation (PNO) vehicle, you can renew your registration online. Just ensure the vehicle will not be driven, towed, stored, or parked on public roads or highways for a full registration year.
For this service, you will also need to have your vehicle license plate number, the last 5 digits of the VIN or your vessel hull identification number, and payment information handy.
Note: The DMV will accept filings up to 60 days before or 90 days after the registration expires.
Q: How do I order personalized plates for my vehicle?
A: If this is a new request for personalized plates, you can order them online. Just be sure to have the registration card for the vehicle as the plates will be mailed to the address on file. You will need the last three digits of the VIN to complete the online process. Finally, have your payment information ready to purchase your personalized plates. Remember, personalized plates must be reviewed and approved by the DMV. Check the list of refused configurations here. Start the application now!
Note: You cannot order a new plate on-line if the vehicle is leased or owned in a company name, if the registration expires in the next 60 days or for certain plates for motorcycles or trailers, in this case use the Special Interest License Plates Application (REG 17).
For more information or answers to questions not listed here, please visit www.dmv.ca.gov.
DMV offices are closed on weekends.
