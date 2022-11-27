EL CENTRO – With the tragic passing of one of the Imperial Valley’s most beloved musicians, Ruben Hernandez, local musicians and community members have rallied together to support Hernandez’s family.
Hernandez was well known not only for his solo guitar and singing performances, but for his time in “Angel de Rock: Maná Tribute” and as the singer for “Los Esmiths,” a The Smiths and Morrissey cover band.
Hernandez’s life was lost on Friday, Nov. 18 in New Mexico, alongside the lives of Yuma area-based musicians Ricardo Madrid, Leo “Papo” Neblina, and Andres Sandoval, when the group’s tour bus was reported to have hit black ice and rolled over, and then was subsequently hit by another truck.
The driver, Joel Mana Gonzalez, survived the accident, but was severely injured and remains hospitalized, according to a GoFundMe set up to support the victims of the accident.
The group consisted of members of two different bands, Los Chicos del 512: The Selena Experience and Angel de Rock: Mana Tribute, who were on their way to perform at the United Wireless Arena in Dodge City, Kansas, according to the GoFundMe page.
Ricardo Madrid and Andres Sandoval were set to perform in Los Chicos del 512: The Selena Experience, while Ruben Hernandez and Leo “Papo” Neblina were set to perform in Angel de Rock: Mana Tribute, per the GoFundMe.
Music was Hernandez’s life, his wife, Tonia Saldivar, said in an interview on November 23. Saldivar said Hernandez would play his guitar and sing everywhere he went, both publicly and privately, including during family events and car rides to San Diego.
“All he wanted ... his joy in life was to sing,” she said. “He enjoyed playing for the Valley and for their gatherings or events. Further, family events, he just loved to make them happy, and he would learn more songs to do so.”
“This was a tragic accident...,” Salvidar said. “He belonged to the people (in the Valley) who loved him. I know he will be missed.”
Hernandez’s connection to the community ran far deeper than simply a musician performing at events, having actively dedicated his life to helping and supporting those around him.
During the day, Hernandez worked as a Life Coach for Easterseals Southern California Adult Day Services in El Centro, where he would regularly perform for his clients, as well as volunteering to play for patients hospitalized at El Centro Regional Medical Center, Salvidar said.
Hernandez could also often be heard encouraging individuals he encountered to chase their dreams, including his only child, 19-year-old Camellia Hernandez.
“He always made people feel comfortable by following that dream of singing because not everyone is as brave as he was … but he would always try to encourage everyone to follow their dream,” Saldivar said.
Now with his passing, members of the Imperial Valley music community are rallying together to provide his family, along with the families of the other victims.
An organization known as “Chico’s Friends” organized a GoFundMe which has raised close to $27,000 – in six days – as of the afternoon of Saturday, Nov. 26, for the families of all five victims. The GoFundMe can be found at: gofund.me/06eb8f22.
The Vibe Event Center in El Centro has also stepped in to raise support, event Coordinator Justin Salgado said, with the event center holding a benefit show to honor Hernandez.
The concert was originally planned by Hernandez himself, but after his passing, the remaining members of Los Esmiths offered to continue the concert if the proceeds went to Hernandez’s family.
“After we decided to continue the performance, other bands came forward and wanted to help as well… Everyone really cared about him and wanted to help,” Salgado said.
The show was Saturday, Nov. 26, and featured Alud Plateado – Homenaje a Soda Stereo y Gustavo Cerati, No Audio, El Diablito – Tributo a Caifanes, and Los Esmiths, at The Vibe Event Center.
All proceeds will go to his family to pay for final expenses.
