BFD contains fire on a vacant property

BRAWLEY – On February 19, around 2:40 a.m. the Brawley Fire Department (BFD) arrived on the scene of a fire registered on the 300 Block of H Street in Brawley.
According to Juan Rodelo, BFD Fire Marshall, no injuries were reported.
By approximately at 3:30 a.m., the fire was fully contained, Rodelo said.
Rodelo said that the cause of origin is suspicious in nature but BFD has yet to determine how it originated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.