CALEXICO — Tarcisio Navarrete, Mexico's consul in Calexico, and Marina Del Pilar Ávila Olmeda, Baja California governor, joined in a work meeting. The consulate shared on Tuesday that the pair met to discuss binational priority topics such as migrant attention and tourism promotion.
Binational agenda: Mexico's consul in Calexico meets with Baja California governor
- By ELIZABETH MAYORAL CORPUS Staff Writer
