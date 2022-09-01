Binational agenda: Mexico's consul in Calexico meets with Baja California governor

Tarcisio Navarrete, Mexico's consul in Calexico (right), and Marina Del Pilar Ávila Olmeda (left), Baja California governor, joined in a work meeting to discuss binational topics, the consulate shared on Tuesday. 

 Photo taken from Mexican Consulate in Calexico Facebook

CALEXICO — Tarcisio Navarrete, Mexico's consul in Calexico, and Marina Del Pilar Ávila Olmeda, Baja California governor, joined in a work meeting. The consulate shared on Tuesday that the pair met to discuss binational priority topics such as migrant attention and tourism promotion.

