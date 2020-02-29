Right Now
- Humidity: 41%
- Cloud Coverage:%
- Wind: 2 mph
- UV Index: 6 High
- Sunrise: 06:10:22 AM
- Sunset: 05:39:31 PM
Today
Except for a few afternoon clouds, mainly sunny. High 84F. SW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Tonight
A few clouds. Low 59F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Tomorrow
Sun and a few clouds with gusty winds. High 71F. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
