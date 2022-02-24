Black365 founder to headline IVC Black History Month event

IMPERIAL — Imperial Valley College will be marking Black History Month with a major community family event Feb. 25 on the lawn outside the Student Affairs Office.
The 3:30 p.m. celebration will feature free food and games as well as guest speaker Jamaal Brown, founder of Black365. His organization, made up of educators and authors, was formed 12 years ago to inspire youth and let them be aware of the contributions of Black Americans.
Brown will give a talk entitled “Black History is World History.” He is making a series of appearances over the next several weeks at a number of colleges and other organizations.
The theme of the IVC events will be “Celebrating and Creating Black Legacy.”
The public is invited.
Brown, 39, is a scholar, leader, and a graduate of Les Brown's Professional Speaker training, IVC said in a release. He has had a unique blend of life experiences, which include enduring heart surgery in high school and studying in Africa on an educational tour.
“Like countless other young African American students in high school, Jamaal’s plans for the future were unfocused. He saw the roles for himself and others like him limited to being: an athlete, drug-dealer, gang member, or entertainer. He chose to pursue basketball as his ticket to fame, fortune, and a better life for his family,” according to his biography.
However, his athletic aspirations were dismissed when he was diagnosed with a rare heart condition and told he could never play basketball again.
While in high school, Brown was exposed to books and information that helped him gain a better knowledge of himself and the contributions of people who look like him throughout history. He graduated in 2000 as his high school's first-ever African American Valedictorian. He was accepted to eight universities and received approximately $50,000 in scholarships.
Today Brown is a speaker and the CEO of the Greenwood, Archer, and Pine Foundation, a non-profit that promotes culturally-relevant education and scholarship. Examples include The Black365 Calendar (www.Black365.com), which highlights an event in Black History every day, and the Black365 Knowledge Bowl.
The Knowledge Bowl is a live Jeopardy-style Black History quiz competition where individuals face off against one another while answering a series of Black History questions for trophies and prizes. Bowls can be done virtual or in person.
Part of the IVC events included a Zoom-based “Black History Month Trivia” on Feb. 17.
The Black History Month events are being sponsored by IVC, the IVC Associated Students Government and A²MEND, the African American Male Education Network and Development organization. A²MEND is a nonprofit led by African American male educators who utilize their scholarly and professional expertise to foster institutional change within California’s community college system to increase success of African American male students.
