NAF EL CENTRO – The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, returned to their home away from home at Naval Air Facility El Centro for their 69th year in a row, on Tuesday, January 3, 2023.
The Blue Angel F/A-18 Super Hornet jets, manned – and in one instance wo-manned – by their respective pilots, arrived triumphantly before a crowd of Navy officials, media representatives, and a group of local law enforcement leaders.
“I am always excited to be (in NAF El Centro) … think we spend we spend more time here in El Centro consistently than we do at our own houses in Pensacola,” Lieutenant Commander Christopher Kapuschansky, pilot for Blue Angel #2 said upon arrival.
Established in 1946, the Blue Angels moved their winter training to NAF El Centro in 1954, making Imperial County a secondary home for many of the sailors who work on the Blue Angels team, according to the Blue Angels’ website,
Kapuschansky is no stranger to the Imperial Valley, having worked here as a student-pilot and a teaching pilot in addition to being a part of the Blue Angels team as of 2021.
Like many of the Blue Angels pilots, Kapuschansky said that one of the things he is looking forward to now that he has returned to the Imperial Valley is the food, especially local carne asada.
Kapuschansky shared that even prior to becoming a Blue Angel, a set of Blue Angels pilots were the first to greet him at the end of a deployment, with carne asada burritos in-hand to give to the returning pilots as they exited their jets.
“I was with Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 103 on the East Coast and we did we did a tour that ended up shipping to San Diego and our first landing after deployment was actually here,” Kapuschansky said. “The blues were actually first ones to greet us, so they greeted every single jet with a burrito from Seeley Market. It was awesome.”
Joining Kapuschansky this year is variety of new team members, he said, including the Blue Angels first female pilot, Lieutenant Amanda Lee, who will not be available for interviews until after the Blue Angels return to Pensacola, Florida.
Among the law enforcement who got to welcome the Blue Angels upon their arrival, El Centro Police Chief Robert Sawyer spoke about his excitement at seeing the Blue Angels return to the Valley.
“I’m always excited to see them back home in El Centro,” Sawyer said. “It’s great to have them flying our skies.”
“Everybody here loves them. They’re obviously great for the community,” he said.
