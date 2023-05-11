EL CENTRO – On Tuesday, May 9, at their regular meeting, the Board of Supervisors (BOS) unanimously agreed to amend the Guidelines for the Public Benefit Program for use with solar power plants in Imperial County.
According to a press release from the Imperial County Executive Office, "this action is to ensure the County of Imperial and residents benefit the most from solar developments and address longstanding concerns. Through this action, all new solar developments can voluntarily enter public benefit agreements at a new fee cost for the Public Service Benefit."
According to the release, although the Public Benefit Program has been successful in providing fiscal benefits to hundreds of agricultural and community projects, the recent increase in the development of utility-scale solar power plants has not brought the traditional increase in revenue to the County and public services provided.
“The Solar Public Benefit Program made numerous investments over the past decade in Community and Agriculture awards, scholarships, grants and loans,” Board Chairman Ryan Kelley said in the release. “After a decade, the Imperial County Board of Supervisors is increasing the voluntary program contribution by solar developers; while honoring the commitments of the Community Benefit and Agriculture Benefit Committees and addressing the public service needs of our residents.”
According to the release, per the amendment, solar power plants approved by the County on or after Tuesday, May 9, 2023 shall abide by the following guidelines:
• Voluntarily enter public benefit agreements at a new fee cost for the Public Service Benefit ($600 per acre year).
• Costs associated with the per acre payment shall be annually adjusted on January 1 to add a Consumer Price Index (CPI) increase, as determined by the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics, but in no case shall such increase be less than zero (0).
• Payments will be used for Agriculture, Community, and Public Service benefits to offset the costs of Imperial County Public Services.
• Twenty percent (20%) of the Public Service Benefit funds will be allocated to the Agriculture and Community Benefit funds.
• Eighty percent (80%) of the Public Service Benefit fund will be allocated to Public Services.
"Several County Officials and Directors spoke in support of the amendment, including Sheriff Fred Miramontes, Undersheriff Robert Benavidez, Assistant Chief Probation Officer Liz Sais, Deputy Fire Chief Robert Malek, District Attorney George Marquez, Public Works Director John Gay, and Fleet Services Director Stephen Lobstein. They all shared how additional revenues from this amendment would benefit their operations and public services surrounding safety, transportation, and infrastructure," the release reads.
Within the motion to approve the item, the board also directed County administration to conduct public outreach regarding the new advisory committee’s makeup and proposed bylaws, the release reads.
