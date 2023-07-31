EL CENTRO – On Tuesday, July 25, the Imperial County Board of Supervisors held their regular meeting in the Board Chambers at the County Administration Center in El Centro.
According to a press release on Friday, July 28 from the Imperial County Executive Office, the following are highlights of the meetings:
• The Board recognized Angel Rodriguez, Painter for the Imperial County Public Works Department as the June 2023 Employee of the Month.
• Twenty-seven employees were recognized for reaching career milestones, including Sonia Villafana of the Department of Social Services for her 30 years of services to the County of Imperial.
• Matt Garcia of the Imperial Valley 9/11 Memorial and Stair Climb Committee provided a presentation about their upcoming annual Memorial and Stair Climb event. The committee is a nonprofit organization with members who represent the fire, law enforcement, and stakeholder communities within Imperial Valley whose mission is to “bring the Imperial Valley together to honor, remember, and pay tribute to the heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice on September 11, 2001.” This year’s event will be held on September 9, 2023 and registration is currently open to the public. To register for or sponsor the event, visit IV911.org for more information.
• The Board unanimously approved a Resolution to adopt plans and specifications and authorize public bidding for the Maggio Road and Rood Road Drainage Connection Storm Drainage Improvements Project.
According to the release, this project will see the installation of approximately 2,209 feet of 60-inch diameter pipeline from the intersection of Maggio Road and Rood Road to the intersection of Maggio Road and Los Alamos Road, then turning southerly to the intersection of Los Alamos Road and Zinetta Road. In addition, a second section of 1,226 feet, 48-inch diameter pipeline will be installed from the existing storm drain manhole located 500 feet south of the intersection of Los Alamos Road and Stergios Road to the intersection of Los Alamos Road and Zinetta Road. Work will include storm drain manholes, junction boxes, service drains, and sub-outs.
The Imperial County Department of Public Works will send notices inviting formals bids, and the Clerk of the Board will conduct public notice advertising activities as per the Public Contract Code. There will be no impact to the County General Fund, as funding from this project will come from SB1-RMRA Funds, the release states.
Within the Consent Calendar, according to the release, the Board approved the following:
• Authorization for the Director of Imperial County Behavioral Health Services (ICBHS) to sign and enter into a new contract agreement through May 31, 2024 in an amount of $500,000 for the California Institute for Behavioral Health Solutions California Youth Opioid Response Services (YOR) Grant.
Per the release, services from this grant will address the opioid epidemic and provide services to persons 12 to 24 years of age who are at risk of developing or have an an Opioid Use Disorder or Stimulant Use Disorder. ICBHS will also utilize the grant by increasing access to Medication Assisted Treatment, reducing unmet treatment need, and reducing opioid overdose-related deaths through the provision of evidence-based prevention, treatment, and recovery services.
There will be no impact to the County General Fund, as the YOR Grant will cover all expenses, the release states.
• ICBHS’ request for six staff members to attend the Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) International Conference from August 14 to 16, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan.
The conference will focus on improving collaboration of mental health and law enforcement agencies to reduce stigma, problem solve, and prevent patients’ further involvement in the criminal justice system, per the release. Topics include creating meaningful quality measures for crisis response, developing trauma informed public safety, and suicide and hospitalization prevention, postvention, and diversion. There will be no fiscal impact to the General Fund, as all costs will be covered by various grants.
• As requested by Chairman Ryan E. Kelley, a Resolution honoring Geraldine Mae Doyle for her centennial birthday. Mrs. Doyle will be celebrating her 100th birthday on July 30, 2023.
• As requested by Supervisor John Hawk, $1,000 from the Community Benefit Account to support the Holtville Chamber of Commerce’s annual Teacher’s Appreciation Luncheon.
• A letter to the California Energy Commission expressing support of the Black Rock, Elmore North, and Morton Bay geothermal projects in the Salton Sea Known Geothermal Resource Area. The three proposed projects will provide and efficient method to satisfy two of California’s most important energy needs by providing firm, clean power from a renewable geothermal source to meet the State’s grid reliability needs, while assisting the State’s transition to a 100% renewable energy and zero-carbon grid by 2045. The projects will also provide jobs, tax revenues, and investments in Imperial County.
• Authorization for the Imperial County Chief Probation Officer to sign and enter into an agreement in amount of $198,986 with the Board of State Community Corrections for the Mobile Probation Service Centers Grant Program. This grant will see the purchase of an officer trailer with vinyl wrap and one 2023 Ford F-250 truck equipped with emergency lights and sirens to establish a mobile probation service center. The implementation of this grant entails a vision of collaboration with partner agencies to render services to marginalized communities of Imperial County.
The meeting recording, agenda, and backup material can be accessed at www.Board.ImperialCounty.org
